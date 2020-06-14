Eight motorcyclists nabbed for performing ‘superman stunt’ on Duke Expressway

Eight men were arrested for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner on the Duta-Ulu Kelang expressway early today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 Jun — Eight men were arrested for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner, including performing the ‘Superman stunt’, on the Duta-Ulu Kelang expressway early today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the suspects, aged between 16 and 22, were nabbed in a three-hour operation code-named ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’, which began at 1am.

“They were riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner including by racing and performing Superman and zig-zag stunts,” he said in a statement today.

He said four suspects did not have a valid licence and some of them modified their motorcycles using tyres smaller than the original size.

Other offences include not wearing a helmet and using motorcycles not equipped with head and tail lights, he said.

Zulkefly also said 282 summonses were issued for various offences in a three-hour operation Op-Motorsikal, which began at 9 pm at Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here yesterday. — Bernama