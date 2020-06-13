Sources say ‘Pakatan Plus’ mulling Anwar as DPM candidate with Shafie, but will he accept?

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves the party’s headquarters after meeting with other Pakatan Harapan leaders in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― In the last week or so, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its allies have seemingly been rejuvenated with hope that it may have turned the tide in garnering the majority in the Parliament after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over Putrajaya in March.

However, several sources who wished to remain unnamed have indicated that the pact has been deadlocked for days on making any counter-move, due to the inability so far to agree on who to lead this new pact called PH Plus ― which included Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Parti Warisan Sabah.

In a bid to not repeat the succession obscurity that ostensibly led to the fall of PH administration, sources said PH Plus has now put forward the proposal of cementing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s post as deputy prime minister under Dr Mahathir, together with another deputy in Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“It will be a first as no Sabah or Sarawak leaders had been DPM,” one source from Warisan told Malay Mail.

The sources said this suggestion was put forth during Wednesday’s PH Plus meeting in PKR’s headquarters, which also marked Anwar’s first appearance together with Dr Mahathir outside of Parliament since February.

“They also tabled that [Dr Mahathir] will make way for Anwar with two conditions,” said a source from Amanah, referring to party leaders and Dr Mahathir.

“Firstly, [it will only be] after six months; and second, Anwar has to get support from Sabah and Sarawak.”

However, the sources said the meeting did not arrive at any decision, as Anwar had asked for a week’s time to decide.

This was evident in the joint statement issued by the parties involved following the meeting, in which they said any decision coming from the meeting will be finalised in the coming week.

Yesterday after PH Presidential Council meeting, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil also hinted at the same: saying both PH side (which included Anwar), and PH Plus side (which included Dr Mahathir) need to meet one more time before issuing any decision by next Tuesday ― which would mark the one-week period since the Wednesday meeting.

Yesterday, Bersatu MP Maszlee Malik wrote an op-ed in which he said Dr Mahathir’s support is vital if Anwar is to form a new government. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Waiting for Anwar’s answer

This deliberation did not bode well for everybody. A Bersatu source questioned Anwar’s motive for postponing the matter, saying time is now of utmost importance.

“[The] momentum is now, you see how Muhyiddin and Azmin has been trying to steal support by giving them post and joining their side,” he said, referring to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Why one week? We should give the good news now. Is there any other motives?” he asked.

Yesterday, Bersatu MP Maszlee Malik also wrote an op-ed in which he said Dr Mahathir’s support is vital if Anwar is to form a new government, pointing at the insufficient support of MPs that lie with Anwar.

Maszlee also said that selecting the ninth prime minister should not be on the basis that the position is Anwar’s absolute right, prompting backlash from some in the PKR, such as its Selangor Youth chief Najwan Halimi who cautioned Maszlee against “arrogance”.

Despite this, some in the other PH components have also expressed their exasperation against Anwar for allegedly dragging his feet even before the Wednesday meeting ― including by refusing to talk with Dr Mahathir.

“The discussion between [Dr Mahathir] and Anwar’s faction started in February but it became a problem when the PKR chief suddenly became incommunicado,” said a source from Dr Mahathir’s camp in Bersatu.

The source compared this with other PH parties, which they said were very responsive and supportive with the discussions.

Anwar and PKR representatives had been absent from press conferences and meetings held with PH Plus leaders, up until Wednesday.

Yesterday, sources told Malay Mail that two PH Plus meetings, previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, were postponed and would not be attended by Anwar.

PH’s pieces put in place

This comes as rumours on social media suggested that PH Plus may have the support of up to 129 MPs should it make a move against Muhyiddin and PN. This number has been disputed by PN MPs.

Even Anwar himself said in his daily Facebook Live stream that the current number stands at just 107, five shy of the 112 needed for a simple majority.

A source said that Dr Mahathir and his allies have managed to received support from some MPs within Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and the newly-formed Parti Sarawak Bersatu which included former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian.

“Eight MPs from Sarawak and four more from [Muhyiddin’s camp in] Bersatu is poised to support Dr Mahathir,” said the source from Warisan.

Yesterday, Sarawak chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg downplayed the rumour of GPS joining hands with PH, comparing the state coalition to a “beautiful lady” that has caused suitors trying to woo its support.

Singapore’s Straits Times also wrote quoting sources that Muhyiddin is looking to call snap polls as early as this year to end doubts over his mandate amid accusations that his PN government is a “backdoor” one that lacks a parliamentary majority.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks to the press after a meeting with fellow Pakatan Harapan leaders in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Which gambit will Anwar choose?

But what does Anwar think of his chances as the prime minister candidate instead? In the last few weeks, he had hinted over this matter during his daily Facebook Live streams.

In May, he had vowed that PH will not repeat its “past mistakes” when the coalition selects its prime minister candidate moving forward.

In an interview with Malaysiakini this week, Anwar also admitted that the PH government lost its support due to Dr Mahathir’s remarks against “lazy Malays”, saying he is “cautiously confident” of becoming the next PM.

Another fresh rumour in the past few days accused Anwar of seeking a deal with Muhyiddin to reject any no-confidence motion against the prime minister if brought up in Parliament, in return for ensuring that Anwar will succeed Muhyiddin.

However, several sources from Anwar’s camp categorically refuted the claim, insisting that Anwar had always remained steadfast in opposing PN.

“Anwar feels that he should be given the chance to be PM after what happens in February, but the narrative that [Dr Mahathir] should resume the position was set from the start even before any discussions,” said a source from PKR.

“The talk that Anwar is in league with PN is untrue as he was always active and clear in PH presidential meetings.”

Prior to the fall of the PH administration, PH had agreed that the transition of power from Dr Mahathir towards Anwar should be left in the hands of the former prime minister, who has vowed that it would have been after the Apec Summit in November this year.