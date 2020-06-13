Report: CEO Jalil Rasheed to exit PNB

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur. According to a report, CEO Jalil Rasheed is poised to depart PNB. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Jalil Rasheed is poised to depart Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), a report has claimed.

The 38-year-old became the youngest CEO at PNB following his appointment by the Pakatan Harapan government seven months ago.

The Edge Malaysia said that a board meeting of PNB’s directors is expected to be called soon to deliberate the matter. Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz is PNB chairman.

The report quoted sources as saying one reason for the departure was related to issues surrounding Jalil’s appointment as CEO last October.

If he departs, The Edge added, he will also have the distinction of being the CEO with the shortest tenure.