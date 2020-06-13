Patrick Teoh to be charged in Johor court tomorrow over alleged TMJ Facebook slur

Former radio announcer Patrick Teoh stands accused of allegedly insulting the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution in a Facebook post. — Picture from Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Actor and former radio announcer Patrick Teoh will be charged in a court in Johor tomorrow.

He stands accused of allegedly insulting the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution in a Facebook post.

The Malaysian Insight reported Teoh as confirming the news but declining to comment further citing advice from his lawyer.

On May 9, Teoh was arrested by a police team from the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at the Petaling Jaya Police headquarters.

The Johor police had acted on two reports lodged by two men, a software developer and contractor, claiming that Teoh had insulted Tunku Ismail.

Police also raided the 73-year-old’s Armanee Terrace apartment unit in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya, where Teoh’s Apple MacBook Air was seized during the search.

However, there was no mobile phone on him as he claimed to have lost it the day before.

Teoh’s arrest came after he was alleged to have posted an obscene sentence when he shared a video where Tunku Ismail was seen firing automatic firearms as part of his Johor Military Force (JMF) training exercises.

The post with the obscene sentence has since been deleted from his Facebook page on May 14.