Ismail Sabri says fake news no laughing matter after claims he doesn’t want Singaporeans to visit Malaysia

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he has filed a report with the police and Communications and Multimedia Commission over the fake news. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has cautioned the public against being duped by fake news, as he has also recently been a victim of it.

During his daily press conference, he held up a printed screenshot of a tweet, which alleged that he did not welcome Singaporeans to Malaysia.

“Such things can strain the relations between our two countries. In actuality, all foreign nationals are not allowed to enter Malaysia, including Singaporeans,” he said.

Ismail Sabri jokingly remarked that Singaporeans who want to enter Malaysia via the Causeway to fill up their cars with petrol, have dinner or go shopping would be better off not doing so.

“It also appears that my speech was vocally modified (dialih suara). I think all Malaysians are familiar with the sound of my voice, but maybe not Singaporeans.

“On this matter, I have since filed a report with the police and Communications and Multimedia Commission, for further action against the perpetrators of this fake news,” he said.

As of today, 266 investigation papers have been opened by the police and the commission over Covid-19 related fake news. Of this number, 179 are still being investigated, 30 have been prosecuted in court, 11 have resulted in warning notices issued, and 18 individuals being investigated have pleaded guilty.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s rapid response team has issued 332 denials and clarifications to date. Those doubtful of a content’s veracity can seek more information by calling 03-8911 5103 or going to www.sebenarnya.my to check for themselves.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, corresponding with the third day of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), the police conducted 68,449 inspections to ensure public compliance with its standard operating procedures (SOP) with 3,591 teams and 16,578 personnel involved in the process.

The police arrested 11 individuals and issued compounds to four individuals for violating the RMCO. Traffic conditions along the nation’s main roads and highways remain smooth, despite an increase of vehicle movement along the PLUS and Karak highways.

Since operations began on May 1, 723 undocumented foreigners and 138 middlemen have been arrested for attempting to cross into Malaysia via ratlines, to date. Twelve other individuals and 15 sea vessels have also been detained on suspicion of smuggling.

Yesterday saw 65 roadblocks set up nationwide and 38,612 vehicles inspected to deter undocumented foreigners from entering. Three were arrested by the Immigration Department as a result.