AirAsia extends sale of its Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia to June 15

Priced at RM399, the AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia enables pass holders to redeem unlimited flights within Malaysia across 16 destinations for travel up to March 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― AirAsia is extending the sale of its Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia for an additional two days to June 15, 2020 in response to the overwhelming demand, it said in a statement here today.

Since its launch on June 11, over 12,000 flights have been redeemed with the first flight redemption taking place only seven minutes after the pass went on sale, it added.

Kuching and Kota Kinabalu are crowd favourites while other top destinations include Tawau, Sibu and Penang. For the time being, July and August record the highest number of flights redeemed.

Priced at RM399, the AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia enables pass holders to redeem unlimited flights within Malaysia across 16 destinations for travel up to March 31, 2021. Visit airasia.com/deals to purchase the pass.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support and enthusiasm in helping to revive and accelerate the recovery of domestic tourism. AirAsia is proud to provide a much-needed boost to the economy with our great value airfares, particularly during these challenging times,” said chief executive officer of AirAsia Malaysia Riad Asmat.

At AirAsia, the health and wellbeing of the passengers remain its paramount concern.

Besides complying with the advice and regulations from the government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests. ― Bernama