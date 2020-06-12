Deputy communications minister: Malaysia shares key digital efforts in combating Covid-19 with Asean, China

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin speaks during the online opening ceremony of the Asean-China Year of Digital Economy Cooperation in Putrajaya June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Malaysia today shared its key digital initiatives in combating the spread of Covid-19 with Asean member countries and China at the online opening ceremony of Asean-China Year of Digital Economy Cooperation.

Presenting the initiatives via teleconferencing, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin shared with the online forum on the development of e-Covid-19, a dedicated platform to collect information about Covid-19 patients which is equipped with dashboard and data analysis, to assist the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) and ease the load of frontliners.

“We (Malaysia) look forward to greater collaboration and cooperation between Asean and China to share best practices and to support one another as we combat the pandemic and accelerate the digital economy post — Covid-19,” he said.

Zahidi also shared with the forum on MySejahtera, an app to enable users to make self-assessments on their health, locate nearby testing hospitals and clinics, as well as get information on what to do if they are suspected to have Covid-19 and where to get treatment.

He also shared on the development of DoctorOnCall platform, Malaysia’s online medical video-consultation platform that combines advanced video and voice technologies with the medical experience of Malaysia’s top doctors, and a contact tracing mobile application, Gerak Malaysia, to allow enforcement authorities to give permission and monitor those who need to travel interstate.

“The (Malaysian) government countered fake news and allegations regarding Covid-19 through the Sebenarnya.my website and application,” said Zahidi, adding that Malaysia’s National Security Council, on the other hand, disseminated essential information, the dos and don’ts, and safety reminders to all mobile subscribers via short message service (SMS).

Zahidi also told the online forum that Malaysian telecommunication companies had also provided additional 1GB of free data daily to all mobile internet subscribers between 8 am to 6 pm to ensure that the public could access the latest information on the Covid-19 situation.

He also shared with the forum on the National Economic Recovery Plan or Penjana which among the objectives was to stimulate business and people’s economy, which include initiatives to boost digital business.

Other initiatives taken by Malaysia include digital skills development, helping micro small and medium enterprises migrating to online business platform, intensified the use of cashless payment systems and delivery of government services through online platforms, he said. — Bernama