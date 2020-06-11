Malindo Air to recommence domestic flights tomorrow

Chief executive officer Capt Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said the gradual opening up of air travel is likely to be progressive, starting with domestic markets. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malindo Air is resuming flights to almost all its domestic destinations in Malaysia beginning tomorrow as the government gradually relaxed rules on travel and social restrictions.

In a statement today, the airline said the reinstated scheduled services include daily flights from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang to Kota Bharu; Penang; Alor Setar; Johor Bahru; Kuala Terengganu; and Langkawi, while Ipoh to Johor Bahru services to resume with three flights a week.

“Our flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kota Kinabalu; Kuching and Langkawi will fully resume as well,” it said.

Chief executive officer Capt Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said the gradual opening up of air travel is likely to be progressive, starting with domestic markets.

“We will certainly reinstate our international services around the networks in stages once the global health situation improves and regulatory restrictions are fully lifted.

“We hope travellers will be eager to recommence travel soon, which would benefit the industry again,” he said adding that travellers flying with Malindo Air are required to understand and strictly adhere to and comply with health and immigration requirements and the travel restrictions set up by the government.

“This re-start to our domestic travel by lifting the travel restrictions is an important part of the economic recovery as about 10 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product is from tourism and much of that depends on air travel,” he added.

Malindo is also offering Balik Raya promotion from RM199 one-way fare for travel within Peninsular Malaysia from Subang Airport; from RM289 one-way fare for travel between KLIA and Kuching; and from RM389 one-way fare from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu, with booking and travel period from now till June 21, 2020 and now till Sep 27, 2020, respectively.

Malindo Air would like to reiterate that customers whose flights were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic will retain the full value of the unused portion of their tickets in the form of Travel Vouchers which the redemption period extended to 12 months while travel period to be up to 11 months.

“A passenger redeeming his voucher in March 2021 will be able to book his flight up to February 2022.

“Malindo Air is also permitting passengers to transfer the value of the Travel Vouchers to family and friends or use it as Gift Vouchers,” the airline said. — Bernama