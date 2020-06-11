Malaysia Airlines warns customers against fake website

Malaysia Airlines said the matter was brought to its attention when it received screenshots of the airline’s table of fares which were not consistent with its own system. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia Airlines is cautioning customers who are looking to make flight bookings, with the airline verifying that its URL is at www.malaysiaairlines.com to ensure the authenticity of the booking site.

The airline said it had discovered that a search for “Malaysia Airlines” via Google will direct customers to a fake website with incorrect fares.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airlines said the matter was brought to its attention when it received screenshots of the airline’s table of fares which were not consistent with its own system.

The airline recently announced an increase in its domestic and international connectivity beginning June and July respectively, to facilitate essential travels locally and as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.

Passengers looking for flights on Malaysia Airlines may book their tickets on the airline's official website at https://www. malaysiaairlines.com/my/en. html or via the airline’s mobile app and appointed agents.

It is also urging passengers to perform online or mobile check-in to reduce interaction and avoid the queues at the airport, especially those travelling on domestic and regional routes.

Passengers are also reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries. — Bernama