Ismail Sabri: Proposed Covid-19 law will address issues such as refunds for cancelled weddings

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The government will introduce a Covid-19 Bill in Parliament that will address legal and contractual issues arising from the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

To a question during his daily security briefing, he said the proposed law would handle matters such as some Malaysians’ difficulty in obtaining refunds of deposits paid to wedding organisers and venue operators.

“I understand, there are a lot of cases where certain quarters don’t want to return deposits. These issues are not caused by personal reasons by their customers, instead it was caused by the SOPs that came out from this pandemic.

“So, we are mulling to introduce a new Covid-19 Act soon in the coming Parliament sitting.

“Hopefully we can get the green light and get it gazetted, so we can settle this issue,” he said this afternoon.

On a separate issue, Ismail Sabri also said the Ministry of Education (MOE) will soon announce when private tutors and kindergartens may resume operations.

“MOE is in the midst of fine-tuning SOPs. Wait for them to announce soon,” he said.

Malaysia is now under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which is a new phase that offers more relaxed rules in line with the improving Covid-19 situation in the country.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases, with just two new infections since the movement control order (MCO) began.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there were no transmissions among locals. The first case involves a returnee from Singapore, while the second case involves a foreigner in Kuching, Sarawak, who had closed contact with Case 8,303.

He also said that the total number of those who have recovered stands at 7,014, or 84.1 per cent of the total number of cases.