Indah Water Konsortium suspends contractor’s service for disposing sewage sludge in Cyberjaya

IWK has suspended the services of its contractor for dumping sewage sludge at an abandoned area in Bukit Damar, Cyberjaya. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has suspended the services of its contractor for dumping sewage sludge at an abandoned area in Bukit Damar, Cyberjaya recently.

IWK chief executive officer Narendran Maniam said the sub-contractor to the company Zennessy Park Sdn Bhd was found to have irresponsibly disposed of the waste material at a location not approved by both IWK and the Environment Department (DOE).

“The company has been subjected to strict action by the authorities and was ordered to clean up the contaminated area within 24 hours. Failure to do so may result in termination of the contract with IWK,” he said in a statement here today.

The clean-up work was completed yesterday.

On June 6, Environment and Water Ministry through DOE, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), and IWK had taken immediate action based on public complaints regarding sludge disposal activities in an abandoned area in Bukit Damar, Cyberjaya.

Meanwhile, Narendran said IWK required all contractors to install the Vehicle Monitoring System on all their vehicles carrying out sludge disposal work.

This was to monitor the contractor’s vehicle movements (through the system) and detect vehicles that do not complete the journey to the approved sludge disposal sites. — Bernama