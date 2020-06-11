After single-digit streak, Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases spike to 31

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia today recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total figure to 8,369 cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia today recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total figure to 8,369 cases, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The latest double-digit figure is a rise following single-digit infections in the last three days and the all-time record low of just two new cases yesterday.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) did not record any deaths yesterday, maintaining the tally at 118 deaths.

From the 31 new cases, he said 11 were imported cases involving returning Malaysians who were infected overseas.

“Out of the 20 local transmission cases, only one involved a Malaysian. The case was detected during a health screening at a tahfiz school in Selangor.

“There was also 19 new cases of foreigners where 16 were from the Pedas cluster in Negri Sembilan, one from the Sungai Lui tahfiz cluster, one from the Kuala Lumpur-based cleaning company and one from the Kuala Lumpur construction site,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

“Five patients are being treated at the intensive care unit and none are on ventilator support,” he added.

He also said 51 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital today, bringing the total recoveries to 7,065.

Active cases in Malaysia are currently at 1,186.

Dr Noor Hisham said the country’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 84.4 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.