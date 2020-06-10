Tourism Ministry launches recovery plan to revive domestic travel sector

Minister Nancy Shukri said although the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020) has been cancelled, efforts to promote the country as a safe tourism destination would continue to be implemented. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) today launched the domestic tourism recovery programme in efforts to revive the sector which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Minister Nancy Shukri said the campaign also encompassed the Tourism Recovery Plan and the Culture Recovery Plan.

She said although the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020) has been cancelled, efforts to promote the country as a safe tourism destination would continue to be implemented.

“We have a role to play to help revive the country’s tourism industry and make Malaysia a safe tourism destination in the future,” she told a press conference here.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the conditional movement control order (MCO), from May 4 to June 9, would be replaced by the Recovery MCO beginning today which, among others, saw the reopening of domestic tourism. — Bernama