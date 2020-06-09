Dr Mahathir at PKR HQ to meet with Anwar, Pakatan allies

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya on June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made a rare appearance at the PKR headquarters today to meet with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other Pakatan Harapan leaders amid continued rumours of a possible change of government.

Aides of PH leaders shared photographs of Dr Mahathir, Anwar, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, among others, at the location.

A PKR source verified the photographs and asserted that the meeting would bring “good news” to Malaysians, especially PH supporters.

“Something will be announced from this meeting. Good news for all,” he told Malay Mail without elaborating.

Media workers gathering at the headquarters since 2.30pm saw Dr Mahathir’s entourage, which includes his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, and disputed Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, arrive at 3pm.

Before today’s meeting, several party insiders had pointed out that Opposition Leader Anwar did not attend the meetings involving leaders of PH parties and allied parties dubbed “Pakatan Plus”.

On June 4, Anwar and the PKR leadership were absent from a meeting at Yayasan Albukhary Kuala Lumpur.

This prompted the press to ask Dr Mahathir about his relationship with Anwar, with the former replying that the question should be posed to the latter if he has “a problem” with him.

Anwar and PKR were also missing during the May 18 press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation after the single-day parliamentary meeting, which PKR later said it is about “Bersatu internal politics”.

PKR Youth was also unusually quiet while other PH parties including disputed Bersatu Youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman are posing statements regarding the political development and the governance of the Perikatan Nasional government.

MORE TO COME