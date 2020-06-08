Govt looking into issue of expensive air tickets for domestic travel, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — The Transport Ministry is discussing with airlines to try and resolve the issue of expensive tickets for domestic air travel, especially to Sabah and Sarawak, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said he would be informed of the outcome of the meetings soon.

“We understand that air fares are expensive because the implementation of social distancing has forced passenger capacity to be cut to 66 per cent.

“We know that a one-way ticket could reach almost RM2,000 for a flight from Miri to Kuala Lumpur, so we are discussing. We hope there will be no more issue for them to raise fares and the like,” he told a daily press conference here today.

He said airlines had applied to fill their planes to full passenger capacity.

“Their excuse is that all the passenger details are in the flight manifest and the passengers can be contacted in the event a (Covid-19) case was detected.

“But the most important thing now is that the SOP needs to be observed to check the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Checks by Bernama showed that many have complained about expensive fares for domestic air travel and the issue was a hot topic on social media.

This is mainly because many people are planning to go back to their hometowns, following the imposition of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) on June 10, which among others allows interstate travel. — Bernama