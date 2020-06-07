Police: Gombak Covid-19 cluster source was cop’s child

Gombak plice chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the cluster emerged after the student tested positive on May 18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The new Covid-19 cluster detected in Gombak had originated from the Gombak Police Quarters involving a police officer’s 16-year-old child, Gombak police said today.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said the cluster emerged after the child, who is a student, tested positive on May 18.

He said all of the student’s close family members and friends were then screened with their results returning negative,except the student’s mother who is a police personnel attached to the police headquarters and a 17-year-old friend.

“Following that, close contact tracing of the affected personnel was performed on May 22 involving over 200 officers and staff members attached to the Gombak police headquarters with all but one testing negative.

“Immediately after that, office and house sanitation processes were conducted and there were no positive cases reported to date until June 6, where a senior officer from the police headquarters that was transferred on June 1 previously has tested positive on the second test,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced a new cluster involving staff at the Gombak district police headquarters, noting that this was detected via the ministry’s regular screenings.

The Gombak cluster is one of three active Covid-19 clusters today in the country.

Regardless, Arifai said immediate action was subsequently taken by performing a new screening of those who have close contact with the said officer, with the Health Ministry ordering 12 people to remain in quarantine until their results are out.

He also assured the public that those wishing to visit the Gombak police headquarters or the Selayang police station need not worry as those who have tested positive were not in contact with the public.

“Sanitation process, temperature screening, the use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and wearing of face masks have been practiced all these while at the headquarters,” he said.

Arifai said three of those who tested positive for Covid-19 previously, have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital while two more are still receiving medical treatment and were in good health.