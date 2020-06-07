PM: Malaysia will enter normalisation phase after Aug 31 if rakyat remains disciplined during RMCO

Muhyiddin urged Malaysians to utilise the MySejahtera app to conduct health self-assessments and assist the Health Ministry’s efforts in pinpointing and informing close contacts should Covid-19 cases be reported within one's community. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today Malaysia will enter a normalisation phase after August 31 if Malaysians continue to remain disciplined and obey the standard operating procedures (SOP) in place under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced the country's first-ever movement control order (MCO) will continue until August 31 under the new RMCO, which is set to begin on June 10 after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) expires on June 9.

“If my fellow citizens remain disciplined and spiritually strong, I believe, insyaAllah, the Covid-19 outbreak will remain firmly under control and we will then enter the normalisation phase after August 31 until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found,” he said in a televised broadcast here.

Muhyiddin, however, reminded Malaysians that the government will not hesitate to impose an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on a specific locality or area if an exponential surge of Covid-19 cases is discovered.

He said what was most important is that everyone must be prepared to cultivate new habits in their daily lives despite the difficulties that may be encountered by doing so.

On another note, Muhyiddin also urged Malaysians to utilise the MySejahtera app developed by the government to conduct health self-assessments and assist the Health Ministry’s efforts in pinpointing and informing close contacts should Covid-19 cases be reported within one's community.



