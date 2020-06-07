Good news, Aidiladha celebrations will be less restrictive, PM tells Muslims

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the recovery movement control order is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Unlike Hari Raya Puasa, Muslims in Malaysia will not have to limit themselves to celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha on July 30 in their own homes, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

This is in tandem with the announcement of the country entering a more relaxed phase of the movement control order (MCO), dubbed the recovery movement control order (RMCO), beginning on June 10 until August 31.

However, Muhyiddin added that celebrations will still be subject to standard operating procedures (SOP) set by each state’s Islamic authority.

“In the category of festivals and religious activities, I want to share a piece of good news.

“Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations and worship services will be allowed subject to SOP Islamic religious authorities,” he said.

Muhyiddin also stated that Putrajaya is still refining the SOP for Muslims congregants to attend prayers at mosques and will announce them soon.

“For congregational prayers and religious activities in mosques and houses of worship, the relaxation of allowing more congregants to attend in accordance to the space of the mosque or houses of worship is being refined by the government and will be announced soon,” he said.

It was a sombre Hari Raya Puasa, also known as Aidilfitri on June 24 this year for most Muslims due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which banned interstate travel and limited the number of visitors to family members up to a maximum of 20 people.

Malaysians normally mark such festivals with a large-scale exodus from cities to their ancestral homes and throw open house parties.