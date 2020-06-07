Four civil servants among 24 nabbed partying in Jalan Ampang condo during CMCO

Four civil servants and three underage individuals are among 24 people arrested during a raid at a wild party held in a luxury condominium unit in Jalan Ampang two days ago. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Four civil servants and three underage individuals are among 24 people arrested during a raid at a wild party held in a luxury condominium unit in Jalan Ampang here, two days ago.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said in the 11.20pm raid, police apprehended 19 men including two underage boys and five women including three Indonesians and one underage girl.

“Police also seized 11 pills comprising a packet of ganja and ketamine worth RM420,” he said when contacted here today.

He said initial investigation also found that one of them is renting the condominium unit and the drugs were brought over by those attending the party.

Urine tests revealed that 20 out of the 24 people were positive for drugs and the case is being investigated under Section 12(2), Section 6 and Section 15(1))(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

“All Malaysians detained were compounded RM1,000 each for violating the conditional movement control order, while the three Indonesians were arrested and investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act for not having valid travel documents,” he said. — Bernama