Putrajaya extends wage subsidy scheme by three months

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving his special address today, June 5, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The wage subsidy programme introduced under the Prihatin stimulus package will continue for another three months, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

When delivering the details of the Penjana economic regeneration plan, he said the initiative has already preserved over two million jobs that would otherwise have been lost due to measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employers may apply for the scheme that will pay out RM600 per worker for up to 200 of their employees.

“However, the wage subsidies must be paid directly to their workers,” Muhyiddin said.

