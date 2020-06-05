Malaysia records first Covid-19 fatality since May 22, 19 new cases

Health workers are pictured during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysia recorded its first Covid-19 fatality since May 22, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily briefing today.

He said 19 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the total figure to 8,266 cases.

“The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) also recorded one death yesterday, which is the first casualty in the past 14 days. The case involved a 61-year-old male Malaysian who had a history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney cancer.

“He was hospitalised at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor on May 29 and was pronounced dead yesterday at 10.20pm,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

This brings Malaysia’s overall death toll to 116.

Dr Noor Hisham said out of the 19 new cases, seven are imported cases where the patients were infected while overseas; 12 are local transmissions with three cases involving non-Malaysians.

“The total active cases are 1,540, where six are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), out of which only one requires ventilator support,” he said.

On Covid-19 infection recoveries, Dr Noor Hisham said 51 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, with 6,610 patients being discharged since the Covid-19 outbreak started.