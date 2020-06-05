Lubok Antu MP quits PKR, pledges support to Perikatan, Muhyiddin

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang (left) with Saratok MP Ali Biju at the Kuching International Airport this evening. — Picture courtesy of Vernon Kedit

KUCHING, June 5 — Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang has quit PKR and pledged his support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

In a statement, Jugah said Lubok Antu, as a rural constituency, needs fund for development that only the government can provide.

“I am also upset with the internal problems among parties in the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government and when the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at that time resigned, this resulted in the collapse of the PH government,” he said.

“Therefore, I have discussed with my supporters and they fully agreed for me to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government,” he said.

He said he is now an independent MP and pledged to give his full support to the PN federal government under Muhyiddin and the state government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

The statement was issued to the media by former Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit, who is an officer with the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju this evening.

News portal Dayak Daily also reported that Jugah has confirmed the veracity of the statement.

State PKR chairman Larry Sng, when contacted, said he had tried to contact Jugah over his resignation, but failed.

During the half-day Parliament sitting on May 18, only 114 MPs had sat with the government bloc, but Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat later clarified that he is still with the Opposition bloc.

With Jugah’s support, the PN government now has a three-seat majority in the 222-member Parliament after Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh reportedly said he remains a PN backbencher despite resigning from his deputy minister post.