‘We’ll be back’: PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil says as Shahruddin resigns from Perikatan govt

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil has today suggested that Pakatan Harapan (PH) may yet re-take the federal government, following the apparent resignation of Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Only one majority left,” he posted on Twitter, together with the hashtag #WeWillBeBack.

This comes as Shahruddin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was said to have resigned as deputy works minister to pledge support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead.

In a statement spread online today, the Sri Gading MP was said to have admitted of taking a wrong political move by joining PN, which was formed after the collapse of Dr Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.

Shahruddin cannot be reached yet by Malay Mail for verification at the time of writing.

However, several sources in Bersatu close to Dr Mahathir’s faction have confirmed to Malay Mail that the statement was from Shahruddin, and another official announcement will be published soon.

During the half-day Parliament sitting on May 18, only 114 MPs had sat with the government bloc, but Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat later clarified that he is still with the opposition bloc.

If Shahruddin’s exit is confirmed, the PN government has only 112 MPs, a simple majority in the 222-member Parliament.

This comes as reports are claiming that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s party Bersatu is mulling to join Umno in a Supreme Council meeting tonight that will go on without chairman Dr Mahathir being invited.

Rumours are also swirling about a number of MPs negotiation a return to Dr Mahathir’s fold in the next few days.