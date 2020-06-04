Pakatan leaders meet again tonight with Anwar, hinting at ‘big change’ in near future

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a meeting with other Pakatan Harapan leaders June 4, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Pakatan Harapan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders held another meeting tonight, this time with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim present.

The leaders had previously held a meeting with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, but Anwar and other PKR representatives were absent.

PH’s Twitter account posted photos from the meeting, which was also attended by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and its national secretary Anthony Loke, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution.

Pimpinan utama Pakatan Harapan telah bertemu malam ini & ulangi komitmen untuk bersama kukuhkan Pakatan Harapan dalam membuat setiap keputusan & tindakan politik.



Pakatan Harapan akan membuat semua keputusan berasaskan konsensus.



InshaAllah perubahan besar dalam masa terdekat.

“PH’s top leaders have met tonight and repeated their commitment to strengthen PH together in making all political decisions and moves.

“PH will make all decisions based on consensus,” said the post.

“God willing, there will be a big change in the near future,” it added.

It has been rumoured that PH Plus — a moniker for a loose coalition that includes PH, the faction of former component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia now led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Warisan — has managed to gain the upper hand in the Dewan Rakyat, barely a few months after they lost power during the February political crisis.

However, there are still disputes within the coalition over its prime minister candidate, with both Dr Mahathir and Anwar’s camps said to still be at loggerheads over the matter.

Anwar and PKR had previously missed a press conference by the new loose coalition after the half-day Parliament sitting on May 18.

A few days later, Anwar explained his absence from the event, saying that the event was not a PH media programme.