Covid-19: Defence Ministry receives protective equipment from Chinese counterpart

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Defence Ministry received protective equipment contributed by its Chinese counterpart for the use of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

The ministry in a statement today said the contribution was presented by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Wisma Pertahanan here yesterday.

The donation comprises 130,000 units of 13 types of medical items and equipment including face masks, medical goggles, isolation gowns, medical boots sets, disposable nitrile gloves and thermal imaging smart helmets.

All of these items were flown from China to Malaysia on May 12, it said.

“The Ministry of Defence expresses its gratitude for the assistance of medical items and equipment as well as the ongoing support of the Chinese government to Malaysia in its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19,” it said.

It added that Bai Tian also had a meeting with Ismail Sabri to discuss on Malaysia-China bilateral defence cooperation and other issues. — Bernama