BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 31 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Penang has issued a Prohibition Notice and a stop-work order to the employer at a construction site in the Bukit Minyak Industrial Park following a fatal accident recently.

Its director, Hairozie Asri, said preliminary investigations found that a load of plywood being lifted by a mobile crane became dislodged and fell onto the victim, causing him to fall from a height of approximately six metres.

He said the foreign worker later died at Hospital Seberang Jaya on March 24 due to severe injuries sustained in the fall.

“The accident occurred at the construction site on March 19. The victim, an employee of a subcontractor, was carrying out roofing installation works at the roof slab level when the mishap occurred at about 10.40 am.

“The accident clearly reflects a serious failure in workplace safety management,” he said in a statement today.

Hairozie added that the parties involved have been ordered to immediately cease operations until all safety requirements are fully complied with. — Bernama