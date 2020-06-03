Report: Two areas in Kuala Langat under quasi-EMCO

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing next to a residential building in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Two locations in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat were cordoned off yesterday under a less severe version of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), according to a report.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted an anonymous police source as confirming the matter although no official announcement has been made.

The two affected areas were Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni.

“Authorities have installed concertina wires surrounding the two areas last night.

“The areas consisted of three blocks of two-storey buildings,” the police source was quoted as saying.

The source described residents of both areas to be a mix of locals and foreigners, while the exact number of people affected has still not been determined.

Malaysiakini reported that its checks of the areas found both to be situated next to each other, and consisting of shop lots and apartments.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin told Malaysiakini that Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to make an announcement on the operations in Bukit Changgang later today.

Authorities previously established similar perimeters at other locations that resembled measures taken under the EMCO, but insisted that the areas were only under “administrative” versions of the lockdown.