Penang Hill to reopen funicular train service on Saturday

GEORGE TOWN, June 3 — The Penang Hill (Bukit Bendera) funicular train service will resume starting June 6, in line with the announcement by the Penang government that it will reopen the state’s recreational parks this Saturday.

The funicular train service will run every hour from 7am and the last service from the upper station will be at 7pm.

“Hikers who climb the Heritage Trail are encouraged to register through PGCARE at the Bukit Bendera ground station for tracking purposes and to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by authorities and PHC,” the statement said.

Since the funicular train service is not operating at maximum capacity in accordance with the SOP, there will be no train service at the substations for hikers except at the middle station.

“Please note that David Brown’s Restaurant & Tea Terrace will be in operation daily starting June 8.

“The Astaka will be closed until further notice, so visit the PHC official Facebook page for more information on Astaka’s reopening date,” the statement said.

The SOP for the new normal will be updated through the official PHC website and the public can call 04-828 8880 or email [email protected] for updates. — Bernama