Non-Muslims can also register marriages so long as SOPs followed, says Ismail Sabri

Couples seeking to register their marriage must apply for police permission beforehand. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Wedding registrations for non-Muslim couples can be carried out during the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO), provided the standard operating procedures (SOP) are adhered to.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this has been the case since the CMCO began on May 4.

“They can register their marriage, but only with four people present. This includes the bride and groom, along with two witnesses,” he said during his daily press conference.

This follows Ismail Sabri’s announcement yesterday permitting engaged Muslim couples living in different states to conduct interstate travel so as to perform their akad nikad (marriage solemnisation) ceremony.

Couples seeking to do so must apply for police permission beforehand, and adhere to the SOPs during the ceremony including social distancing and with no more than 20 people in attendance.

Photographers are also allowed to resume operations for pre-wedding photography, but must conduct them in open spaces in accordance with the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the police-led compliance operational task force conducted 76,348 inspections yesterday to ensure the public adheres to the SOPs during the conditional MCO.

Approximately 3,903 teams involving 19,615 personnel took part, with 138 roadblocks set up at inter-state crossings nationwide.

Some 267,373 vehicles were inspected by the police, a drop compared to 283,677 vehicles inspected the day before. 93 vehicles were ordered to turn back after trying to cross state borders without authorisation.

The police also detained 56 individuals for violating the CMCO, of which 46 have been remanded while the remaining 10 were granted police bail (dijamin polis). Compounds were also issued to 88 individuals for various offences related to violating the CMCO.