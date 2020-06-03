Ismail Sabri: QR codes to enter shops recommended but not mandatory

Members of the public are pictured using the PGCare app at the Queensbay Mall in Penang May 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated today that Malaysians should use the Quick Response (QR) codes that retailers implement for Covid-19 contact tracing but were not legally compelled to do so.

He added this included QR code registrations introduced by some state governments for entering business premises in their jurisdictions.

“To do so using various apps such as MySejahtera on the federal level is something we encourage. Nonetheless, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 does not stipulate it as a requirement,” Ismail said during the daily press conference.

However, the minister pointed out that QR codes were a way for those reluctant to give up their personal information to businesses that must collect this for Covid-19 contact tracing.

Ismail then reiterated that businesses should provide Malaysians the choice of either method.

“Again, making it compulsory runs contrary to the Act, as well as the directives of the National Security Council. Therefore any states which require people to scan QR codes or wear face masks should align themselves with the federal government on this,” he said.

In his daily security briefing, the minister said the Housing and Local Government Ministry has conducted 7,469 public sanitation operations since efforts began on March 30.

At present, 10,996 premises have been sanitised, including 2,643 business centres, 4,088 government buildings, 1,581 housing areas including public housing, 2,332 public areas, and 352 supermarkets.

Yesterday, 43 operations covering 37 zones in 12 states were conducted, including 11 operations in Sabah, eight in Johor, and four in Melaka.

On quarantine activity, Ismail said that as of 8am today, 185 quarantine centres remain in operation where 14,820 individuals are undergoing their mandatory detainment.

Four hundred Malaysians returned home from Singapore, Indonesia, China, Qatar and Japan yesterday and were placed under mandatory quarantine.

In total, 49,206 citizens returning from abroad have been placed in quarantine since efforts began on April 3. To date, 38,341 individuals have completed their mandatory detainment and allowed to return home.