Armada: MACC arrest meant to ‘silence’ party members from questioning Bersatu top leaders

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Youth wing (Armada) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today confirmed that one of its members has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.

Armada’s chief of information, Ulya Aqamah Husamudin in a statement today claimed that the arrest was a form of pressure to silence members of the party who had previously voiced and disagreed with Bersatu’s top leadership.

“We hope that MACC will conduct a fair and transparent investigation on the arrested wing leader without any prejudice.

“We hope people in power will not use their authority just to silence someone for having a different opinion and speaking against the leadership. If that were to happen it means Malaysia is taking a step back,” he said.

However Ulya Aqamah did not elaborate on the reasons and issues that led to the arrest of the leader.

Previously several Armada leaders had openly condemned Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin for allegedly plotting with Umno leaders to overthrow the Pakatan Harapan government.