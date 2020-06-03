Anwar: How is govt going to amend laws on drink driving without Parliament?

Traffic police personnel conduct checks on motorists during a roadblock on Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has questioned the government on how it plans to introduce harsher penalties against drunk drivers when Parliament has not convened.

In a Facebook Live session today, the federal Opposition leader noted the recent spate of deaths caused by drunk drivers but added that the laws governing penalties for the offence are limited.

“This (drunk driving) has caused anger in the community. Quick action must be taken. There are punishments against it under the Article 433 of the Road Transportation Act, but they are limited, and the penalties must be harsher.

“Therefore, we need to amend the law. There are proposals by the government, following amendments that the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration wanted to implement. The problem is, Parliament is not in session.

“So, we can’t discuss this law. This is why we are asking for Parliament to reconvene,” said Anwar.

The PKR president asked Putrajaya how it plans to amend the law to punish drunk drivers without a parliamentary sitting, noting that legally, this can only happen with parliamentary approval.

At the same time, he also said that he supports any decisions or proposals to create stricter laws to prevent the crime from reoccurring.



