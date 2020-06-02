Tengku Zafrul: PM Muhyiddin to unveil short-term economic recovery plan this month

A man watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — The Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan for June to December 2020 period will be launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this month, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said the plan would still focus on three key objectives, namely to empower people, propel businesses, and stimulate the economy.

In drafting this plan, he said the government's approach was based on four characteristics, namely must be agile and dynamic, prioritising public-private sector cooperation, ensuring comprehensive communication by upholding transparency and openness, as well as using data-based approach.

“Truly, the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan represents an opportunity for us to take advantage of new opportunities arising from the Covid-19 crisis for the sake of the nation's future development.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), the initiatives that will be announced by the Prime Minister would enable us to achieve the objectives that have been set,” he said when presenting the Prihatin-Laksana's seventh accomplishment report today. — Bernama