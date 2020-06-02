Ismail Sabri: Putrajaya to finalise SOPs for religious events, night markets, hair salons by weekend

Barber shops in Subang closed during the conditional movement control order May 11, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The government is expected to unveil more Covid-19 health guidelines this Saturday as it prepares to allow a greater number of social and commercial activities to resume under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement this afternoon, saying the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would cover religious programmes, night markets as well as barbers and hair salons.

“There will be plenty of matters that we expect to table this Saturday,” he said during the National Security Council’s daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya.

“This will cover barbers and hair salons, and night markets too... so many have requested that night and day markets reopen.”

