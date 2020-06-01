Ministry of Higher Education currently discussing best solution over tuition fees of higher education institutions

Director-General of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Mustafa Ishak said the cost of tuition was not high as most of them were studying online and were no longer fully utilising the university facilities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is studying issues related to the institutions of higher education (IPT) semester tuition fees for students affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Director-General of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Mustafa Ishak said the matter was being discussed with the relevant parties in an effort to come up with the best solution.

He said the cost of tuition for the IPT was not high as most of them were studying online and were no longer fully utilising the university facilities.

“They (students) no longer use dormitories, sports facilities, laboratories and no longer use lecture halls that require electricity, surely they can reduce the fees there.

“We are reviewing the issue of fees, there will be some good news (later). We also understand that they have other responsibilities and that their families are affected by Covid-19, “he said when interviewed in the RTM Good Morning Malaysia programme today.

On May 27, the National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) was reported to have asked the MOHE to study the semester study fee for students affected by Covid-19.

According to the MPPK, during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), almost 80 per cent of the students had returned to their villages and did not fully utilise the university facilities.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Mustafa said he was also in talks with the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), telecommunications companies (telco) and universities to help students who have trouble accessing internet (connectivity) to study online.

“Not all areas have access to internet connectivity and if even there is, students have to buy their own data plan. These are the things that burden them.

“(The discussion is to find a way). Is it possible that the students do not to have to come up with any payment? Even if they have to pay, we hope that the cost can be deducted from the fees they have paid prior to this,” he said.

The MOHE previously announced that all teaching and learning (PdP) activities should be implemented online by December 31 and that PdP activities are not allowed face-to-face. — Bernama