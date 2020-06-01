Malaysia records 38 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 38 new Covid-19 infection cases today, 26 of which are considered imported cases affecting people who were infected abroad. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Malaysia recorded 38 new Covid-19 infection cases today, 26 of which are considered imported cases affecting people who were infected abroad, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In his daily media briefing today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 51 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of discharged persons to 6,404.

No new deaths were recorded up till noon today.

“Until 12pm of June 1, there are 38 new cases reported, and this puts the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia at 7,857,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that of today’s 12 new cases involving local transmission, six of the infected are Malaysians and the other half involved foreigners.

MORE TO COME