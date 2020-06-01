Ismail Sabri: Still no RM1 charge for ATM withdrawals during CMCO

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said so RM1 fee waiver for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals made through MEPS will remain in force throughout the CMCO. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 1 ― The RM1 fee waiver for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals made through MEPS will remain in force throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which is scheduled to end on June 9, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said so far no discussions had been held or applications made to banks to amend the implementation of the fee exemption, which came into force on April 6.

“There are no changes on the RM1 payment (waiver) for withdrawals through ATMs, so we can still enjoy the benefit so far,” he said in his daily press conference here today.

The government had earlier decided that all banking institutions and PayNet should waive the RM1 charge for interbank ATM withdrawals made through the Malaysian Electronic Payment System Sdn Bhd (MEPS), to avoid congestion at bank counters. ― Bernama