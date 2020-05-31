Family in Serdang desperately searching for 76-year-old who suffers from dementia and went missing from home

Lim Sai Lung, 76, who suffers from dementia, went missing from Serdang Raya where she lives, after leaving her daughter’s house located within the same neighbourhood in Taman Putra Indah. — Picture courtesy of Chong Ning Er

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31— A family in Serdang is on a desperate hunt to find an elderly family member who went missing after visiting her daughter.

The septuagenarian, Lim Sai Lung, 76, who suffers from dementia, went missing from Serdang Raya where she lives, after leaving her daughter’s house located within the same neighbourhood in Taman Putra Indah.

“She’s very healthy and active. She was at her daughter’s house on Thursday, and left the place around 3pm and never came back. She’s wearing a brown floral print blouse with grey pants.

“My grandma stays with me. She went missing in this neighbourhood,” Lim’s granddaughter, Chong Ning Er told Malay Mail.

Chong said that Lim did not carry any personal documentation papers with her when she left home.

Those with information may contact the numbers listed in the poster below.