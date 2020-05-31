Dr Noor Hisham: 57 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, 43 of them involving foreign workers

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were local transmissions between Malaysians— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Malaysia has recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were local transmissions between Malaysians, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Out of the 57 cases reported, 10 were imported cases while 43 local cases involved non-Malaysians, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,351.

Today’s new infection figure means that Malaysia has recorded 7,819 overall cases of Covid-19 to date.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been 23 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 6,353 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 81.25 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were reported today.

“Up to now, nine Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of that amount, two cases require assistance breathing,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

MORE TO COME