Residents of seven houses in Taman Kelab Ukay ordered to vacate homes following landslide

Seven double-story houses are cordoned off following a landslide in the vicinity at the Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Residents of seven double-storey terrace houses in Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa here, have been ordered to vacate their homes following a landslide in the vicinity early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the department was alerted of the incident at 2.21am and arrived at the scene at 2.33am.

“A total of 40 occupants in the seven houses were instructed to vacate their homes due to the presence of cracks on the walls of their houses,” he told reporters at the scene.

A general view of an area affected by landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020.

He said all the occupants were not allowed to be in their homes until the local authorities decide on the next course of action.

The landslide was believed to have occurred following continuous rain, resulting in soil movement in the area, he added. — Bernama