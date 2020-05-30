MOHE: UPU results for post-SPM tertiary public education will be announced on June 3

Form Five students sit for their SPM examination in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on November 8, 2016. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The results of applications for admission to public tertiary education institutions for post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) programmes will be announced on June 3, said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE).

In a statement today, the ministry said candidates who applied for places at the Central Admission Unit (UPU) portal — a centralised platform that manages the application process for certificate, diploma, foundation and bachelor programmes at Public Universities (UA), Polytechnics, Community Colleges and Public Skills Training Institutions (ILKA) can check their results from Wednesday, June 3 from noon using the UPUPocket 2.0 app which is available for mobile platforms.

The results are also out on http://jpt.umt.edu.my; http://jpt.ums.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.utm.my; and http://jpt.uum.edu.my.

According to the statement, a total of 205,972 applications were received this year.

“Offer letters will be issued by the UA, IPG, College of Matriculation, Polytechnic, Community College and ILKA and all successful candidates who will be required to confirm the offer within the stipulated period.

“All offers are final and any exchange application is not allowed,” said the statement.

However, the statement also stated that those who fail to secure a place at public universities, teacher education institutes and matriculation colleges can appeal UPUOnline portal at http://upu.moe.gov.my from June 3 to June 10, from noon to 5pm.

“Meanwhile, those who fail to get a place at premier polytechnics, conventional polytechnics, community colleges and skills training institutions, can appeal directly to the respective agencies,” the statement read.

The student admission management division hotline will also be open from June 3 to 10, from 8.30am to 4pm, to facilitate consultations at 03-8870 8200.

Registration at 17 public universities will run from July 13 to October 4, while other institutions will conduct registrations from July 5, 2020 to January 4, 2021.