Minister: Govt invites proposals, suggestions on Malaysia’s Covid-19 bill

Minister in charge of parliament and law Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the government welcomes proposals and recommendations from the public on the drafting of the Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The government welcomes proposals and recommendations from the public on the drafting of the Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the drafting of the bill was the government’s commitment to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, people and industries.

“The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) as coordinator has provided a link to anyone with proposals and suggestions for the bill.

“Please note that all proposals to be included in the bill should be on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and have an impact on businesses and firms, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the people as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

All stakeholders including civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as individuals can submit the proposals and suggestions to http://www.bheuu.gov.my/index.php/ruu-covid19 before June 5. — Bernama