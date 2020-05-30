Covid-19: Student on transit in Malaysia becomes latest Thai patient

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGKOK, May 30 — A Thai student who returned from Saudi Arabia via land border with Malaysia is the latest Covid-19 patient in Thailand.

The 26-year-old male student who arrived in Kuala Lumpur, took a bus to Narathiwat through Padang Besar checkpoint.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assistant spokeswoman Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul said the student entered the quarantine facility on May 25. He was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

“All 39 passengers in the bus are undergoing Covid-19 test,” she said at a press conference today.

Thailand has reported one new Covid-19 case and no new deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3, 077 positive cases and 57 fatalities. — Bernama