Covid-19: Restaurant operators in Malaysia can be fined over SOP breach, says Dr Noor Hisham

A sign on social distancing is seen at Restoran Nasi Kandar Kayu, Jalan Todak, Penang on May 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — Restaurant operators found to be in violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) could face a maximum fine of RM1,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the SOP was issued as a clear guideline for operators to adhere to during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The flexibility is given to restaurants to operate. So we hope they comply with the SOP.

“If the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts patrols and finds that some restaurant operators are in violation of the SOP, we will either issue a warning or take action under Act 342,” he said during the daily Covid-19 press conference here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham was asked to comment on reports of some restaurant operators who did not restrict the number of patrons visiting their premises, besides ignoring social distancing measures. — Bernama