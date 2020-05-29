Remand extension for suspected drunk driver involved in fatal collision in Kuantan

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed this is a brief media statement here today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, May 29 — The remand order on a fish wholesaler suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, which allegedly led to the death of an Alam Flora Sdn Bhd supervisor last Monday, has been extended another three days.

A remand order previously obtained on the 42-year-old-suspect from Tanah Putih here was supposed to have ended today.

In the 9.20pm incident on Monday, Irwan Herman Kamarudin, 41, was killed after the Toyota Yaris he was driving was hit by a Toyota C-HR car driven against traffic flow along Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here.

The suspect, who was believed to have been drunk at the time, drove against traffic for seven kilometres starting from the Jalan Pintasan Kuantan junction in Semambu.

He is believed to have consumed alcohol at his friend’s house in Semambu before the incident. — Bernama