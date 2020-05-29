Redzuan in Covid-19 quarantine, no special press conference at Bersatu HQ, clarifies pol-sec

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (centre) is said to have been present at a post-Cabinet meeting last Friday that was also attended by the auditor-general who later tested positive for Covid-19. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof’s political secretary today denied that the former had arranged a special press conference at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.

In a statement, the political secretary said that the Office of Special Functions at the Prime Minister’s Department viewed seriously the false news that was circulated on social media.

“This office refutes these viral messages and there will be no special press conference by anyone from the minister’s office,” he said.

The political secretary added that it would be impossible for Redzuan to hold a press conference anyway as he is still in quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

The statement ended with advice to the public, reminding them to practise social distancing at all times to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Redzuan is said to have been present at a post-Cabinet meeting last Friday that was also attended by Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Those at the meeting, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, have been asked to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.