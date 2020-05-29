Only appropriate reasons accepted for interstate travel, say Selangor police

Selangor Police Op Covid-19 spokesman ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said among the interstate travel applications that the security forces had given priority were emergencies and deaths. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, May 29 — The Selangor police will only consider the most appropriate reasons to approve applications for interstate travel under the Conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said, as of yesterday, the Selangor police had received 1,902 applications for interstate travel with 1,674 approved for medical care (484), death (181), emergency (869) and spouses living apart (140).

“For roadblocks (SJR) on highways, we have conducted in five locations so far, specifically at entryways into the state besides 11 interstate SJR in five districts to monitor public movements.

“The police will also increase its guard through the SJR in strategic areas to detect those trying to sneak back to their original locations after returning from their villages,” he said at a press conference here today.

At the same time, he said, 523 compounds for various offences were issued from May 22 to yesterday and 4,832 vehicles were ordered to turn back for failing to provide a reasonable excuse for interstate travel during the period. — Bernama