Police to reopen Pudu area, remove barbed wires as MCO administrative control measure ends tonight

Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Pudu in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. With the administrative control lifted, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police would reopen the areas and remove the barbed wire fencing installed along the roads later tonight. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The movement control order (MCO) implemented under administrative control in areas around Jalan Pudu here, will end tonight, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said.

With the administrative control lifted, he said police would reopen the areas and remove the barbed wire fencing installed along the roads, later tonight.

“Yes, the administrative control measures at Jalan Pudu will be over tonight as agreed in the Kuala Lumpur Crisis Management Centre meeting today, on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH),” he told Bernama today.

Mazlan said even though there would be no more administrative control, the police as well as MOH officials would continue to monitor the area.

Meanwhile, a check on the area by Bernama at noon today, found the situation around Jalan Pudu peaceful and calm, while residents in the area were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

In fact, those living in the area could already foresee that the administrative control would be over soon after seeing that tents set up the authorities earlier, were being dismantled and removed.

On May 15, Bernama reported that residents in the area were urged to undergo Covid-19 screening while the Malaysian Armed Forces had installed barbed wire fencing from D’Majestic Place up to the intersection of Jalan Pasar/Jalan Pudu and Jalan Landak, in efforts to contain the disease transmission there. — Bernama