KL-Singapore High Speed Rail construction suspension extended beyond May 31

SINGAPORE, May 29 — The suspension of the construction of the 350-kilometre Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project has been extended beyond May 31, 2020.

“Malaysia had asked to extend the suspension period to allow both sides to discuss the changes they have in mind.

“We are giving their request serious consideration,” Singapore’s Transport Minister, Khaw Boon Wan said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Previously, both governments had agreed to suspend the construction of the bilateral project until May 31, 2020 to find the best way forward for the project.

The Malaysian government has been reviewing the project with MyHSR Corp to identify cost reduction options, such as reviewing and optimising the alignment, station locations and business model. — Bernama