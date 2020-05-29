Efforts taken to ensure safety of Sabah people amid Covid-19 pandemic, not to curb freedom, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 29 — The various efforts taken by the state government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah were not meant to limit the freedom of the people in celebrating any festivals, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Instead, he said, those measures were taken to break the chain of infection.

Among the affected celebrations in Sabah this year is the Kaamatan (harvest) Festival.

“In the context of this festival, we need to sacrifice our comfort and freedom by celebrating it in moderation and always adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government,” he said in his address today in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival this year.

Mohd Shafie said looking back at history, the Kaamatan Festival was celebrated in honour of Huminodun, who had sacrificed herself to save the Kadazan Dusun Murut ethnic groups from a disastrous famine due to insufficient food supply.

He called on the people in Sabah to also show their sacrifices by complying with the SOP during the festival.

“We have to take the responsibility together, whether from the government side or the people, to combat the Covid-19 pandemic because we need to stand united to stop the spread of the virus,” he said. — Bernama